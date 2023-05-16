iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lowered by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

