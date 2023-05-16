iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 316,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

