Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ITI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,696. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 57.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

