Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.60 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.