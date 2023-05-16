Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
ITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Iteris Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.60 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
