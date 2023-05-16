ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Purchases 200 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen purchased 200 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £150 ($187.90).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.44 ($0.89). 1,850,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,472. The firm has a market cap of £440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.27 and a beta of 1.87. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.04). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 306 ($3.83).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.