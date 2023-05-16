IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,537,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 203.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,544 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares in the last quarter.
IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.0 %
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.