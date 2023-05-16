Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $32,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

