James R. Meyer Acquires 15,251 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,289.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
FreightCar America stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 40,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
