James R. Meyer Acquires 15,251 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,289.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 40,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

RAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.