Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned 0.33% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 18,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,054. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

