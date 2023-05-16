Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,784. The firm has a market cap of $503.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.54. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

