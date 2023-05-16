Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment alerts:

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

JRFIF remained flat at $689.76 on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52 week low of $689.76 and a 52 week high of $689.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.