Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.9 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $21.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

