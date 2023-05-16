Jeff W. Dick Purchases 581 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $12,003.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,020.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 163.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading

