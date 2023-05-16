Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Diageo (LON:DGE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.85) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.93).

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,538 ($44.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,267.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,363 ($42.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,973 ($49.77). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,615.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,633.83.

Insider Activity at Diageo

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.40) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,350.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 468 shares of company stock worth $1,668,844. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

