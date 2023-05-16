Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,702 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

NYSE COUR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

