JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 274,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,241. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.