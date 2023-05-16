JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,533 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 732,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,902. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

