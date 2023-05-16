JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $436.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $445.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

