JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 805,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,896. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

