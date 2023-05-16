JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS traded down $7.40 on Tuesday, hitting $388.63. The stock had a trading volume of 121,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,066. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.05 and a 200-day moving average of $419.60.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

