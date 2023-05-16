JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,822 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 118,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,190. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.