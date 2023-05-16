JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,827 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 236,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 925,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,522. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

