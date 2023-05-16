JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. 422,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

