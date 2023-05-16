John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 251,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

