Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,024,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 10,056,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,807.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

Juventus Football Club stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.