Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,024,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 10,056,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,807.3 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
Juventus Football Club stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About Juventus Football Club
