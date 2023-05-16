Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $518.62 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Kava has a total market cap of $518.62 million and $57.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 520,551,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,601,891 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

