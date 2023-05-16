Kelcy L. Warren Acquires 500,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

