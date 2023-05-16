Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 21st.
Kelly Partners Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
