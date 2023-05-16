Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.
Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
KDP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 6,363,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,952. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after buying an additional 264,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
