Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

KDP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 6,363,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,952. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after buying an additional 264,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

