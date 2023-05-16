Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

KZR stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

