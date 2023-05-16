Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 14.9 %
KZR stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
