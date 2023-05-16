KickToken Price Tops $0.0088 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $60.87 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,991.44 or 1.00053623 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,968,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,968,675 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,968,675.6567916. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0087628 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $71.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

