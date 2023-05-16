Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

