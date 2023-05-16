KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,246,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 270.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $404.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

