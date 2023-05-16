Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $17.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.