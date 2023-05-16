Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KUMBF remained flat at $24.46 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

