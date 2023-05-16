KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Price Performance

KYN Capital Group stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. 29,928,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227,763. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

