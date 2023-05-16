Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYOCY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

