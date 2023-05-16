L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $184.70. 289,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,416. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average is $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

