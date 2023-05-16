LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $370,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 844.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

NICE opened at $185.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

