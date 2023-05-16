Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $18.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

