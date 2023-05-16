LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Price Target to $1.70

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.21. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) by 8,297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

