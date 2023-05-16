LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Price Target to $1.70

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.21. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
