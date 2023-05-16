Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

