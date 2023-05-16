Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 362,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GrowGeneration by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GrowGeneration stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.08.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.