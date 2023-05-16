Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 1,321 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

