Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $746,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pool were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Pool by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $342.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.93 and its 200-day moving average is $339.76. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

