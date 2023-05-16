Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.02 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Leslie’s Profile

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.