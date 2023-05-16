Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $790,000 in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RYTM stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

