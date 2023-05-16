Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $732,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,415,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 156,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MSM opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $91.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

