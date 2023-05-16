Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

