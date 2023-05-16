Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Largo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
LGO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
