Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Largo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Largo Stock Performance

LGO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

Largo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the first quarter worth $131,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

